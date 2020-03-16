ScreenPlay ep. 103: The Invisible Man & the New Dark Universe

This installment of ScreenPlay aired March 16, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss how Universal has re-branded their approach to the Dark Universe movies by reprising classic horror monsters through Blumhouse style productions. The Invisible Man is the first film taking this new approach.



