ScreenPlay ep. 97: CGI Characters in Movies

This installment of ScreenPlay aired February 28, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the use of on-screen characters that are computer-generated imagery.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.