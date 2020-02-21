ScreenPlay ep. 94: Star Wars ep. 6 - Return of the Jedi

This installment of ScreenPlay aired February 21, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby review the movie "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.