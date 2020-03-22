This week's episode of the "Phoenix and the Chief" covers the COVID-19 update with regards to redeployments as well as our mission here at Prince Sultan Air Base and the congressional hearing as it applies to us.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 03:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63207
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107740583.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|90
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 7, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT