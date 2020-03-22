Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 7

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.22.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    This week's episode of the "Phoenix and the Chief" covers the COVID-19 update with regards to redeployments as well as our mission here at Prince Sultan Air Base and the congressional hearing as it applies to us.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63207
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107740583.mp3
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 90
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Phoenix and the Chief

