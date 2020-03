Garrison Emergency Manager helps #FlattentheCurve

Intro: At U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, the Emergency Operations Center is now a full-time operation. And leading the Army’s Emergency management efforts is a former Airman who understands what’s at stake during the Coronavirus crisis. Jason Tudor reports.



GARRISON EMERGENCY MANAGER ASHLEY BRYLES UNDERSTANDS THIS WORLDWIDE CRISIS IS LIKE NO OTHER SHE’S WORKED, BUT KNOWS HER ROLE HASN’T CHANGED ONE BIT.



[0:10, ‘ORDER FROM CHAOS … BEFORE IT BECOMES WIDESPREAD’, BRYLES]



WORKING WITHIN THE GARRISON OPERATIONS TEAM, OR S-3, BRYLES OVERSEES THE EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER. THE CENTER BRINGS TOGETHER ABOUT TWO DOZEN SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS WHO ARE ALL FIGHTING VARIOUS FACETS OF THE CORONAVIRUS BATTLE



[0:12, WORKING TOGETHER AS A TEAM, BRYLES]



AND WHILE THERE ARE MANY PRIORITIES AS U-S ARMY GARRISON RHEINLAND PFALZ “FLATTENS THE CURVE,” THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITY HASN’T CHANGED.



[0:11, MISSION COMES FIRST, BRYLES]



REPORTING FROM KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY, I’M JASON TUDOR