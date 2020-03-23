Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 8 - Test Pilot School

It is sometimes said that those who have gone there before are made of the “right stuff.” It is a program that is steeped with rich history made by the brave men and women who have learned to push the boundaries of what is possible, to achieve the inconceivable that not only advanced the U.S. Air Force, but the world! In this episode of “Edwards: Beyond the Test” join us as we take you to the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot school located right here at Edwards Air Force Base!