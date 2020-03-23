Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 8 - Test Pilot School

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    It is sometimes said that those who have gone there before are made of the “right stuff.” It is a program that is steeped with rich history made by the brave men and women who have learned to push the boundaries of what is possible, to achieve the inconceivable that not only advanced the U.S. Air Force, but the world! In this episode of “Edwards: Beyond the Test” join us as we take you to the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot school located right here at Edwards Air Force Base!

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 18:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:04:35
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
