Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Leaders Corner Episode 3

    The Leaders Corner Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ted Copeland returns to the program to speak about a new leadership campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 15:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63197
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107738359.mp3
    Length: 00:31:39
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leaders Corner Episode 3, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Leadership
    NCO
    Headquarters
    Mentorship
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Ted Copeland
    This is my squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT