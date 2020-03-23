Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 07 - What Now, Lieutenant?

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network (AFN Radio)

    Retired Marine Corps General Richard “Butch” Neal, author of “What Now, Lieutenant? Leadership Forged From Events in Vietnam, Desert Storm, and Beyond,” says one evening in combat during the Vietnam War shaped his entire career…all the way to Assistant Commandant. He shares his tales of serving with a Medal of Honor recipient while fighting on Hill 70 in Vietnam, working with the press as Defense Department spokesman during Desert Storm, and taking the lead on implementing “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in the Corps during the 90’s.

    Neal’s story begins on Hill 70 in the Republic of Vietnam on the evening of March 30, 1967 while serving with the Third Battalion, Ninth Marines. They were overrun by the North Vietnamese Army that night and Neal soon found himself in command. His decisions saved the lives of many Marines and Neal earned the Silver Star for his actions while serving alongside 2Lt John P. Bobo, Medal of Honor recipient. Lieutenant Bobo lost his right leg below the knee, but refused to be evacuated and continued the fight until he was mortally wounded.

    They lost 15 Marines on Hill 70 that evening. Neal calls it his ultimate ‘What Now, Lieutenant?’ moment. One that would shape the rest of his career. Now retired and living in Washington, D.C., Neal still visits those 15 Marines a few times each week at the Vietnam Memorial.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Length: 01:02:41
    Year 2020
    AFN
    leadership
    podcast
    AFN Radio
    podcasting

