Scuttle Hustle - Command Resiliency Team

200228-N-NO770-1001

GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 28, 2020) - Leadership and command program coordinators of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), have come together to create Bataan’s Command Resilience Team (CRT). Bataan is the flagship of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)