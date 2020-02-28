Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Scuttle Hustle - Command Resiliency Team

    Scuttle Hustle - Command Resiliency Team

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.28.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn Macdonald 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200228-N-NO770-1001
    GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 28, 2020) - Leadership and command program coordinators of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), have come together to create Bataan’s Command Resilience Team (CRT). Bataan is the flagship of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63189
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107737667.mp3
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 85
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scuttle Hustle - Command Resiliency Team, by PO1 Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Podcast
    LHD 5
    CRT
    Scuttle Hustle
    Command Resiliency Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT