    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 9: Never give up

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman Airmen and service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Wounded Warrior and U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mike Meyer, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and wrestled with suicidal ideation after returning from multiple deployments. He found strength and recovery through helping agencies and reaching out to other combat veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63183
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107735387.mp3
    Length: 00:17:54
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 9: Never give up, by A1C Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman AFB
    Wounded Warrior Project
    Chaplain
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast

