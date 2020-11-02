Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 9: Never give up

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman Airmen and service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Wounded Warrior and U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mike Meyer, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and wrestled with suicidal ideation after returning from multiple deployments. He found strength and recovery through helping agencies and reaching out to other combat veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project.