Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020 comes to a close while Soldiers participate in combat fitness test training with their Thai counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 03:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63167
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107731694.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 17 March, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
