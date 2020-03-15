Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 6

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.15.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    There are many rumors flying about COVID-19 and how it is affecting PSAB.

    This week's podcast focuses strictly on dispelling these rumors and answering questions with the most information we have.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 6, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Phoenix and the Chief
    COVID-19

