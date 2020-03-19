Sailors and Marines aboard USS Green Bay conduct flight operations, 25th Infantry Division soldiers train with their counterparts at Exercise Hanuman Guardinan 2020 and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Carl Council reflects on his service 9 years ago during Operation Tomodachi.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 01:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63165
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107731609.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 19, 2020, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT