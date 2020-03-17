Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks: COVID19 information from TRADOC Command Surgeon

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Audio by Michael Voss 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Command Surgeon, Col. Chris Meyering, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, discusses social distancing and novel coronavirus (COVID19) in detail.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 03.17.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:07
    Length: 00:12:07
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks: COVID19 information from TRADOC Command Surgeon, by Michael Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CORONAVIRUS
    COVID-19

    • LEAVE A COMMENT