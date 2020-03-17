Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (March 17, 2020) Carla Forte, a Licensed Clinical Counselor at Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), joined us in the studio and discussed the topic “Don’t Believe Everything You Think”. This theme is built around cognitive distortions, which starts with how we think, and how our beliefs, ideas, and opinions are formed. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.