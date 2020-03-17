Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist

    BAHRAIN

    03.17.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 17, 2020) Carla Forte, a Licensed Clinical Counselor at Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), joined us in the studio and discussed the topic “Don’t Believe Everything You Think”. This theme is built around cognitive distortions, which starts with how we think, and how our beliefs, ideas, and opinions are formed. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

