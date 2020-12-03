Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Army Fights COVID-19 - Mar 12, 2020

Coronavirus is now on American soil. The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. People are panicked. All the toilet paper is gone. What should you do? Dave and Charlie sit down with 2 Army heavy hitters: the the deputy commanding officer of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the official public health doctor for III Corps, cutting through the junk and getting to the heart of the matter. No dancing around, this is full-on truth. Then we come up for air and talk going green with Fort Hood's recycling team. It's a fun conversation, but we know you really came for the coronavirus talk.





