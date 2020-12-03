Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Army Fights COVID-19 - Mar 12, 2020

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Coronavirus is now on American soil. The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. People are panicked. All the toilet paper is gone. What should you do? Dave and Charlie sit down with 2 Army heavy hitters: the the deputy commanding officer of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the official public health doctor for III Corps, cutting through the junk and getting to the heart of the matter. No dancing around, this is full-on truth. Then we come up for air and talk going green with Fort Hood's recycling team. It's a fun conversation, but we know you really came for the coronavirus talk.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Coronados
    The Hubcats
    Justin Stokes


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63153
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107729094.mp3
    Length: 01:26:20
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - The Army Fights COVID-19 - Mar 12, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    recycling
    response
    pandemic
    doctors
    Texas
    Maib
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

