Bahrain Beat: Coronavirus

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



Colonel Rodney Coldren, Chief of Preventative Medicine for Public Health Command Europe, provides information on how the coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets as well the effectiveness of wearing a face mask. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports for AFN Bahrain.