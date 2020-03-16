Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Coronavirus

    Bahrain Beat: Coronavirus

    BAHRAIN

    03.16.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Carlisle 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    Colonel Rodney Coldren, Chief of Preventative Medicine for Public Health Command Europe, provides information on how the coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets as well the effectiveness of wearing a face mask. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports for AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63152
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107728751.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Coronavirus, by PO2 William Carlisle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Bahrain Beat
    Coronavirus
    COVID 19
    Colonel Rodney Coldren

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT