U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a winter weather driving course near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force radio by SSgt Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 05:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|63141
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107724323.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MARFORRES Marines practice driving safety in Norway Radio, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT