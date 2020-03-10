On this Pacific Pulse, the 39th iteration of exercise Cobra Gold comes to a close in Thailand and sailors onboard the USS Germantown, along with Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct amphibious operations in Guam.
|03.10.2020
|03.11.2020 19:53
|Newscasts
|63139
|2003/DOD_107724026.mp3
|00:01:00
|2020
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 10 March 2020, by PO2 Taylor Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
