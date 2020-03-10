Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 10 March 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 10 March 2020

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Mohr 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the 39th iteration of exercise Cobra Gold comes to a close in Thailand and sailors onboard the USS Germantown, along with Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct amphibious operations in Guam.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    USARPAC
    USS GERMANTOWN (LSD 42)
    Cobra Gold
    USFJ
    31 MEU
    INDOPACOM

