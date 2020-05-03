The signs and symptoms of the coronavirus are very similar to the flu. AFN Europe tells you which symptoms you should look out for that are linked to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 09:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63131
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107722907.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Signs & Symptoms Coronavirus Radio Spot, by A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
