This week's episode of the Phoenix and the Chief, Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick discuss current happenings as well as future plans for Tent City and all the aircraft that have stopped by to say hi!
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 07:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63127
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107720436.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|63
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 5, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
