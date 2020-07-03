Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tunisia Air Show Partnership Radio Piece

    TUNISIA

    03.07.2020

    Audio by Pvt. David Cordova 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Multiple aircraft were brought to the Tunisian International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition. Air Force Capt. Will Stover, clarifies how showcasing aircraft with other nations builds partnership.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Partnerships
    USAF
    Tunisia
    TunisiaAirShow20

    • LEAVE A COMMENT