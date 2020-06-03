Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE-Omaha Mar 2020 PSA

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Audio by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Col. John Hudson, commander, USACE-Omaha, provides an update on repairs to the levees damagaed during the 2019 flooding.

    This work, USACE-Omaha Mar 2020 PSA, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    repair
    USACE
    Omaha
    flood
    levee
    Missouri River

