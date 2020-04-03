Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Female Artillery Chief Fires Howitzer Radio

    NORWAY

    03.04.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Get to know Corporal Shannon Lilly an Artillery Chief in the U.S.M.C and find out how she is truly one of a kind! (Air Force Radio by: Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 11:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 63107
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107715450.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Female Artillery Chief Fires Howitzer Radio, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    service members
    United States
    Chief
    Interoperability

