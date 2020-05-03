Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Finances & Knee Replacement Surgery - Mar 5, 2020

Money is hard. Adulting is hard. That's why we have in an expert on the subject to help the crew (and you) get back on financial track. Plus we talk to two Army surgeons who work side-by-side with robots to turn Soldiers into the cyber warriors of the future that we've all been warned about! Ok, actually they work with robots to perform perfect knee and hip replacement surgery on wounded warriors and vets... but it could happen! And Biranna says goodbye as she heads to Europe.





Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

Ozu

The Coronados





This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

