    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Finances & Knee Replacement Surgery - Mar 5, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Money is hard. Adulting is hard. That's why we have in an expert on the subject to help the crew (and you) get back on financial track. Plus we talk to two Army surgeons who work side-by-side with robots to turn Soldiers into the cyber warriors of the future that we've all been warned about! Ok, actually they work with robots to perform perfect knee and hip replacement surgery on wounded warriors and vets... but it could happen! And Biranna says goodbye as she heads to Europe.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    Ozu
    The Coronados


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Finances & Knee Replacement Surgery - Mar 5, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

