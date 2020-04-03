Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/6 Live-Fire Range Radio

    NORWAY

    03.04.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Exercise Cold Response 2020 kicks off March 9th. Although the start of the exercise may still be a few days away U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, are staying busy. Corporal Dustin Jordan talks about firing a familiar weapon system in and unfamiliar environment. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (Air Force Radio by: Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)

