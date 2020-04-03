Exercise Cold Response 2020 kicks off March 9th. Although the start of the exercise may still be a few days away U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, are staying busy. Corporal Dustin Jordan talks about firing a familiar weapon system in and unfamiliar environment. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (Air Force Radio by: Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2020 03:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63096
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107713373.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/6 Live-Fire Range Radio, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT