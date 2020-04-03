2/6 Live-Fire Range Radio

Exercise Cold Response 2020 kicks off March 9th. Although the start of the exercise may still be a few days away U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, are staying busy. Corporal Dustin Jordan talks about firing a familiar weapon system in and unfamiliar environment. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (Air Force Radio by: Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)