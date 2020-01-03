This is part 2 of an interview with 2nd Lt. Jean Rossy Negron, assigned to the 970th Movement Control Team out of Eugene, Oregon. In part 2, Rossy Negron talks about how he became an Army officer after applying on a whim for ROTC at the University of Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2020 13:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63092
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107711350.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MA
|Hometown:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2LT Rossy Negron Interview (Audio) Part 2, by MAJ Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT