    2LT Rossy Negron Interview (Audio) Part 2

    MOROCCO

    03.01.2020

    Audio by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Africa

    This is part 2 of an interview with 2nd Lt. Jean Rossy Negron, assigned to the 970th Movement Control Team out of Eugene, Oregon. In part 2, Rossy Negron talks about how he became an Army officer after applying on a whim for ROTC at the University of Oregon.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.04.2020 13:15
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MA
    Hometown: EUGENE, OR, US
