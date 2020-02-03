Ask the Therapist
This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (March 3, 2020) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker from the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss anger for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
This work, Bahrain Beat: How to Assess Anger, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS
