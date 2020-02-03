Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: How to Assess Anger

    Bahrain Beat: How to Assess Anger

    BAHRAIN

    03.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destiny Cheek 

    AFN Bahrain

    Ask the Therapist
    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 3, 2020) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker from the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss anger for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.03.2020 07:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63084
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BH
    AFN Bahrain
    Ask the Therapist

