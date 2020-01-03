Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-Flyer T.V, Epidosde 2, (M)Sgt Graham - 2:28:20, 9.00 PM

    HUBER HEIGHTS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Chavis Kendrick 

    338th Recruiting Squadron

    (M)Sgt Ronald Graham of Huber Heights, OH discusses how he continues to develop himself and his Airmen as leaders despite the challenges of recruiting.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.02.2020 21:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63082
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107707991.mp3
    Length: 00:51:28
    Artist High-Flyer T.V
    Year 2020
    Location: HUBER HEIGHTS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High-Flyer T.V, Epidosde 2, (M)Sgt Graham - 2:28:20, 9.00 PM, by TSgt Chavis Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting Airforce

