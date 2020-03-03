On this Pacific Pulse, U.S., Australia and Japanese forces conclude exercise Cope North 2020 in Guam, U.S. and Royal Thai forces execute an amphibious landing operation in Thailand as part of exercise Cobra Gold, and commander of U.S. INDOPACOM announces travel restrictions to the Republic of Korea due to rising cases of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2020 19:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63080
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107707861.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 03 March 2020, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT