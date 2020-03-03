Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 03 March 2020

    JAPAN

    03.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S., Australia and Japanese forces conclude exercise Cope North 2020 in Guam, U.S. and Royal Thai forces execute an amphibious landing operation in Thailand as part of exercise Cobra Gold, and commander of U.S. INDOPACOM announces travel restrictions to the Republic of Korea due to rising cases of COVID-19.

