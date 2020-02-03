Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 05 feat. Dr. Kevin Basik

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters and Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Dr. Kevin Basik, a Leadership Development Speaker and a retired Air Force Lt Col.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.02.2020 17:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63078
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107707344.mp3
    Length: 01:04:50
    Artist Blueprint Leadership Podcast with CMSAF Wright
    Album Blueprint Leadership Podcast with CMSAF Wright
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 20

