    Cold-Weather Training Radio

    Cold-Weather Training Radio

    NORWAY

    02.29.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    2nd Lt. Rick Barber, lead instructor for the cold-weather package from 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks about what Marines from II MIG are learning during the cold-weather training package in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, near Bjerkvik, Norway, Feb. 24-28, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.02.2020 09:55
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold-Weather Training Radio, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    Arctic
    USMC
    Interoperability
    Norway
    soldiers
    II MEF
    Marines
    exercise Cold Response
    training
    Cold-Weather Training
    USMCFEA
    II MIG
    CR20
    Bjerkvik
    snow Hiking
    Norwegian Forsvaret

