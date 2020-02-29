Cold-Weather Training Radio

2nd Lt. Rick Barber, lead instructor for the cold-weather package from 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speaks about what Marines from II MIG are learning during the cold-weather training package in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, near Bjerkvik, Norway, Feb. 24-28, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Katelynn Moeller)