Coast Guard Sector Charleston responds to disabled, listing vehicle carrier Golden Ray

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers communicate with the 656-foot vehicle carrier Golden Ray, harbor pilot, and port partners after the vessel became hard aground in the St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2019. The 656-foot vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY was reported disabled, listing, and with a fire on board in St. Simons Sound the morning of Sept. 8. Coast Guard boat crews, helicopter aircrews and other port partners rescued 20 people and the remaining 4 crew members were rescued Sept. 9. All 24 people on board the Golden Ray were rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Charleston)