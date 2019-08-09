Coast Guard Sector Charleston responds to disabled, listing vehicle carrier Golden Ray

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers communicate with the 656-foot vehicle carrier Golden Ray, harbor pilot, and port partners after the vessel became hard aground in the St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2019. The 656-foot vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY was reported disabled, listing, and with a fire on board in St. Simons Sound the morning of Sept. 8. Coast Guard boat crews, helicopter aircrews and other port partners rescued 20 people and the remaining 4 crew members were rescued Sept. 9. All 24 people on board the Golden Ray were rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Charleston)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2020 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63075
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107706878.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
