This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (March 1, 2020) Dave Wilschek, CREDO's Facilitator speaks about the Marriage retreat CREDO hosted . Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2020 23:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63072
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107705561.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: CREDO Retreat, by PO2 Jahmai Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT