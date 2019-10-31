191031-N-NO770-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 31, 2019) - This is the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan's (LHD 5) podcast, this episode highlights USS Bataan's group of aerographer's mates. USS Bataan is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy audio by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anastasia McCarroll)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2020 07:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63070
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107704598.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bataan's Scuttle Hustle: Aerographer's Mate episode, by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT