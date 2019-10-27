Scuttle Hustle: Suicide Prevention Phoenix Association episode

191027-N-NO770-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 27, 2019) - This is the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan's (LHD 5) podcast, this episode highlights the Suicide Prevention Phoenix Association. USS Bataan is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kathryn E. Macdonald)
