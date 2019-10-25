(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bataan's Scuttle Hustle: Working Dogs episode

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.25.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Anderson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    191025-N-NO770-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 25, 2019) - This is the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan's (LHD 5) podcast, this episode highlights the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's working dogs. USS Bataan is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary A. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2019
    Date Posted: 02.29.2020 07:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63068
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107704501.mp3
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan's Scuttle Hustle: Working Dogs episode, by PO2 Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Podcast
    Working Dogs
    Scuttle Hustle

