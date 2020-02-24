(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: Understanding logistics as a warfighter

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: Understanding logistics as a warfighter

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.24.2020

    Audio by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    In this Joint Multinational Readiness Center "Train to Win" podcast, we speak with US Army Capt. Anthony Grajales, Distribution Company Primary Observer Coach/Trainer for the Brigade Support Battalion, about understanding logistics as a warfighter. Capt. Grajales discusses how one can understand logistics as a logistician as well as a warfighter. Questions such as the difference between a logistician and sustainer are addressed as well as how units can get the most out of their logistician.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 02.26.2020 09:43
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63043
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107699327.mp3
    Length: 00:11:49
    Artist Dr Joyce Costello
    Composer Audriquez Evans
    Album Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win Podcast
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: Understanding logistics as a warfighter, by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Logistics
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    Logistician
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    Train to win
    Adlers Critter team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT