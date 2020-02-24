Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: Understanding logistics as a warfighter

In this Joint Multinational Readiness Center "Train to Win" podcast, we speak with US Army Capt. Anthony Grajales, Distribution Company Primary Observer Coach/Trainer for the Brigade Support Battalion, about understanding logistics as a warfighter. Capt. Grajales discusses how one can understand logistics as a logistician as well as a warfighter. Questions such as the difference between a logistician and sustainer are addressed as well as how units can get the most out of their logistician.