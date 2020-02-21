(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    African Land Forces Summit 2020

    African Land Forces Summit 2020

    ETHIOPIA

    02.21.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    This year, leaders from the United States, Europe, South America , Asia, and Africa convened in Ethiopia at a four day event. U.S. Army Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar tells us more about the African Land Forces Summit 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 02.25.2020 05:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63003
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107696980.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ET
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Land Forces Summit 2020, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ethiopia
    Partnerhsip
    ALFS20

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT