Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Legal Service Office

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 25, 2020) The U.S. Region Legal Service Office, Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia Detachment Bahrain, located at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, provides essential legal assistance for service members stationed overseas and deployed. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.