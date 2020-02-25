(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Legal Service Office

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Legal Service Office

    BAHRAIN

    02.25.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Smith 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 25, 2020) The U.S. Region Legal Service Office, Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia Detachment Bahrain, located at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, provides essential legal assistance for service members stationed overseas and deployed. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 02.25.2020 01:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63002
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107696788.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Legal Service Office, by PO1 Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain
    legal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT