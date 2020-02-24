(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2020

    JAPAN

    02.21.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Mohr 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members fly side-by-side during exercise Cope North 20 and soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii participate in a traditional haka dance performance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2020 21:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63000
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107696493.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 24, 2020, by PO2 Taylor Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    25 ID
    RAAF
    Cope North
    PACOM
    JASDF
    USFJ
    INDOPACOM
    COPENorth20

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT