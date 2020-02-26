(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: February 26, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: February 26, 2020

    TOKYO , TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.25.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S., Australian, and Japanese service members exercise together during Cope North 20, U.S. and Royal Thai service members visit a local school, and Resilient Shield 2020 begins in Japan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 26, 2020, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

