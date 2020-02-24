(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 24 February 2020

    Air Force Radio News 24 February 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Branch secretaries discuss AI and hypersonics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2020 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62998
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107695778.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 29

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 February 2020, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SecAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    AF
    Air Force budget
    Air Force
    USAF
    National Defense Strategy
    AFRN
    AFWN
    Barbara M. Barrett
    Joint All Domain Command and Control
    JADC2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT