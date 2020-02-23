On this week's episode of "Phoenix and the Chief" Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick discuss the ways U.S. servicemembers are intergrating with our Royal Saudi Air Force counterparts, as well as, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo's visit to PSAB. Chief Chadick also answers the question about WiFi on base.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2020 06:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|62992
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107694807.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 3, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT