Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 12. Exchange Officer Program with Major Chris Bailey

In this episode, we discuss the Air Force JAG Corps Exchange Officer Program with Major Chris Bailey, the current Exchange Officer attached to the Royal Australian Air Force in Canberra Australia. As we’ve discussed in previous episodes, leadership and ambassadorship often go hand-in-hand, and in today’s interview, we explore Major Bailey’s unique position in ambassadorship, how he gained experience to prepare for the position, and how you can employ some of his lessons to become a better ambassador, whether at home or abroad, and perhaps pursue a career in international or operational law.



Major Bailey currently serves as the USAF Legal Exchange Officer to the Royal Australian Air Force (or RAAF), posted to the Australian Defence Force Legal Services Directorate of Operations and Security Law in Canberra, Australia. In this capacity, he is fully integrated into the Defence Legal Division, providing legal services and advice on matters affecting defense strategic policy and plans, operations, exercises, and training to the Australian Department of Defence and all branches of the Australian Defence Force. He assists in reviewing and drafting regulations and doctrine, commenting on draft treaties, and reviewing new weapons for compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict (i.e. LOAC).



In December 2010, Major Bailey entered active duty with a direct commission as an Air Force judge advocate. His prior assignments include acting as an assistant staff judge advocate at Canon AFB, then RAF Mildenhall in the UK as chief of operations and international law 100th Air Refueling Wing, where he subsequently acted as the Staff Judge Advocate at the 352rd Special Operation Wing. He also deployed in support of special operations in 2013.



Major Bailey holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science, from Southwestern University, in Texas, and J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law. He is a Squadron Officer School Distinguished Graduate, and more recently obtained a Master of Laws, or LL.M., in Space, Cyber, and Telecommunications Law, from University of Nebraska. Next, he became the Chief of Intelligence Law at 25th Air Force, JB San Antonio, Texas before moving into his current position.