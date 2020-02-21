THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 05 - The Five Dysfunctions of a Team

Patrick Lencioni, author of “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” says organizational health should be the top priority on every team because it’s the foundation for collective success. Without it, every task and detail becomes exponentially more difficult. First published in 2002, The Five Dysfunctions provides a roadmap for creating a positive culture in any organization. With millions of copies sold, the book remains one of the world’s leading resources on team building. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.