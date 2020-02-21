Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 05 - The Five Dysfunctions of a Team

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network (AFN Radio)

    Patrick Lencioni, author of “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” says organizational health should be the top priority on every team because it’s the foundation for collective success. Without it, every task and detail becomes exponentially more difficult. First published in 2002, The Five Dysfunctions provides a roadmap for creating a positive culture in any organization. With millions of copies sold, the book remains one of the world’s leading resources on team building. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.

