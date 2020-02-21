Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 9. Effective Listening with (Ret.) Major Eric McGreevy

In today’s episode we interview retired Major Eric McGreevy on "Effective Listening,” a topic rarely trained upon, generally misunderstood, but likely one of the most important skill sets in a leader’s toolbox.



Major Eric McGreevy, US Air Force retired, is currently an Innovative Education Technologist at the Air Force Squadron Officer School where he is responsible for enhancing innovation and leadership at the School and also assists in their mixed reality leadership scenarios. Maj McGreevy enlisted in the Air Force as a Vehicle Operator/Dispatcher in 1989 and spent his first five years at Grand Forks AFB, ND. For the next six years, he was an Instructor for his career field’s technical training course at Lackland AFB, TX, and moved with the School when it was relocated to Ft Leonard Wood, MO in 1996.



He was commissioned as a Logistics Readiness Officer in 2000 and has held several Flight Commander positions including Pope AFB, NC, and Rhein Main AB, Germany, where he was in charge of ground and air transportation specialists. Major McGreevy spent his last five years on active duty as a Flight Commander and Operations Officer for the Air and Space Basic Course. He has also deployed twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom; first to Bahrain Air Base, then to Afghanistan for a year as an embedded training team member, responsible for mentoring the Afghan National Army’s vehicle maintenance program.



Major McGreevy earned his Master’s degree in Management, with a concentration in Leadership, from the American Military University. He is a certified Professional Military Education (PME) “Master Instructor” with 20 years of teaching experience.