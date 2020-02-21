With a goal to inspire and motivate youth, the Edwards STEM program is robust both on base and out in the community. In this edition of Edwards: Beyond the Test, we talk with Mrs. Helida Vanhoy who is the 412th Test Wing STEM coordinator to learn more about this exciting opportunity for area youth. Additionally, we take a field trip over to the Edwards STARBASE classroom for a brief look at this exciting DOD program for area 5th graders.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2020 13:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62978
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107691784.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:28
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|PODCAST
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 7 - STEM, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
