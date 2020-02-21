Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 7 - STEM

With a goal to inspire and motivate youth, the Edwards STEM program is robust both on base and out in the community. In this edition of Edwards: Beyond the Test, we talk with Mrs. Helida Vanhoy who is the 412th Test Wing STEM coordinator to learn more about this exciting opportunity for area youth. Additionally, we take a field trip over to the Edwards STARBASE classroom for a brief look at this exciting DOD program for area 5th graders.