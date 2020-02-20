Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 20 February 2020

    Air Force Radio News 20 February 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: If you're a service member with plans to retire or separate from the military to the civilian workforce, there's a program called SkillBridge to help in that transition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2020
    Date Posted: 02.20.2020 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62964
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107690023.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 33

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 February 2020, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    civilian
    Service member
    Servicemember
    transition assistance
    AFMC
    civilian workforce
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFRN
    SkillBridge
    Skill Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT