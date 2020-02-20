Today's story: If you're a service member with plans to retire or separate from the military to the civilian workforce, there's a program called SkillBridge to help in that transition.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2020 15:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62964
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107690023.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|33
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 February 2020, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT