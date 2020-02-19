Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Anxiety

    Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Anxiety

    BAHRAIN

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 19, 2020) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker from the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss anxiety for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 02.23.2020 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62961
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107688667.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Anxiety, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Anxiety Ask the Therapist AFN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT